Deshaun Watson: “No doubt” I’m still an elite QB, low expectations for Browns “fine with us”

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s long wait to get back into game action is set to end against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Watson spent the offseason recovering from the right shoulder injury that ended his 2023 season and listening to questions about whether he’ll ever get back to the kind of play that made the Browns guarantee him $230 million after trading for him in 2022. During a press conference on Wednesday, Watson said he has “no doubt” that he is still capable of that kind of production and said it’s no problem for him if others are overlooking what the Browns have going on this season.

“Fine with us,” Watson said. “Perfect. We’re just going to go under the radar and work. That’s all we can do.”

Watson didn’t play in the preseason and was limited in one training camp practice with arm soreness, but feels he doesn’t have any limitations in terms of throwing the ball ahead of what everyone with the Browns hopes will be a return to his past heights.