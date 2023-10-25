Deshaun Watson out for Week 8, P.J. Walker will start

An MRI taken on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s right shoulder after he left last Sunday’s game in the first half reportedly showed no additional damage, but the existing damage is enough to keep him out this week.

Watson missed the previous two Browns games because of the shoulder injury and the team announced before Wednesday’s practice that Watson will not be participating. Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced a short time later that Watson will not play against the Seahawks.

Stefanski said that there is “residual swelling” from the hit that knocked Watson out last Sunday and that the belief is that rehab is the best course for the time being.

They also signed P.J. Walker to the 53-man roster on Wednesday because he was out of practice squad elevations and Stefanski announced that he will start.

Running back Jerome Ford (ankle), wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (back), running back Kareem Hunt (thigh), tight end David Njoku (knee), and linebacker Sione Takitaki (hamstring) are also out of practice for the Browns.