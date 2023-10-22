Deshaun Watson “praying it’s not anything worse” with shoulder

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson left Sunday’s game against the Colts in the first quarter after taking a big hit and did not return despite being cleared after a concussion evaluation.

Watson said after the game that his head was not a concern initially and that he went to have his right shoulder looked at in the sideline medical tent before a spotter called down to add the concussion check. Watson missed the last two games with a shoulder injury, but the Browns never announced that it was the reason he was out. Watson said he wasn’t sure if he reinjured his shoulder on the play and said he will be evaluated more on Monday.

“I’m praying it’s not anything worse. That’s all I can do right now,” Watson said.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski explained the decision to hold Watson out by saying he “did not want to see him get hit” and Watson said he wanted to go back into the game, but understood why the team went with P.J. Walker for the rest of their 39-38 win.

Of course. I want to compete, I’m a competitor,” Watson said. “I want to go out there to help the team as much as possible and go out there and play and perform and compete. The decision was best for the team and they felt that was the best and P.J. did a great job of finishing the game.

Stefanski indicated Watson would start the Browns’ next game, but it seems it will be a little while before there’s a full picture on Watson’s availability for Week Eight.