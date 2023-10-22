Kevin Stefanski: I didn’t want to see Deshaun Watson get hit

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson exited Sunday’s game against the Colts with 3:13 left in the first quarter and did not return.

But Cleveland did not make any injury announcement on Watson for the rest of the game.

In his postgame press conference, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Watson cleared concussion protocol. But Stefanski said it was his decision not to put Watson back in the game.

“I just felt like I wanted to protect him. I did not want to see him get hit,” Stefanski said. “He was hit hard and I know he cleared all that, but I just [felt] I’ve got to protect him.”

Stefanski added that Watson should start next week’s game.

“He’s our starter moving forward. He’s our starter in Seattle,” Stefanski said. “I just — it’s always going to be my decision to protect our players.”

Watson was just 1-of-5 for 5 yards with an interception at the time he was pulled. P.J. Walker came in for Watson and finished 15-of-32 for 178 yards with an interception.

