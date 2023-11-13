Deshaun Watson to have MRI on ankle Monday

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was in a walking boot after Sunday’s win over the Ravens, but told reporters that his left ankle was fine after he hurt it near the end of the first half.

While Watson sounded unconcerned, the ankle injury is concerning enough to the team that the quarterback will be headed for testing on it Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on a video conference that Watson will be having an MRI and that he’ll wait for those results before looking ahead to next Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

“I can’t get into Sunday just yet. I don’t have those MRI results just yet,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Watson remained in Sunday’s game and went 14-of-14 for 134 yards and a touchdown as the Browns came back from 15 points down to beat their AFC North rivals.