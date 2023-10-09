Deshaun Watson wasn’t on the field for Monday’s practice

The Browns returned from their week off for a practice on Monday, but they were missing a key member of the squad on the field.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson was not on the field as the team began working toward their Week Six home game against the 49ers. According to multiple reports, Watson was working inside while the practice session was going on.

Watson missed Week Four with a right shoulder injury. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the loss to the Ravens that Watson was medically cleared to play, but “just did not feel like he had his full faculties” during a pregame warmup. General Manager Andrew Berry said later in the week that it was “obvious” to everyone watching the workout that Watson was not well enough to play.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson started in Watson’s place against Baltimore and went 19-of-36 for 121 yards and three interceptions.