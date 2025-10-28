 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_risefall_251028.jpg
NFL Week 8: Who’s on the rise, dropping
nbc_pft_mangold_251028.jpg
Honoring Mangold’s legacy, impact on the NFL
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_251028.jpg
Vikings’ QB options with Wentz out for season

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_risefall_251028.jpg
NFL Week 8: Who’s on the rise, dropping
nbc_pft_mangold_251028.jpg
Honoring Mangold’s legacy, impact on the NFL
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_251028.jpg
Vikings’ QB options with Wentz out for season

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DeShon Elliott week-to-week with knee injury, Steelers working out safeties

  
Published October 28, 2025 12:57 PM

Reports on Monday night suggested Steelers safety DeShon Elliott might miss the rest of the season after hurting his knee in Sunday night’s loss to the Packers, but head coach Mike Tomlin offered a more positive update on Elliott’s condition at his Tuesday press conference.

Tomlin said that Elliott has a hyperextended knee and that he is considered week-to-week at this point. Elliott will not play against the Colts in Week 9 and the indefinite nature of his absence has the team looking for some veteran help in the defensive backfield.

Tomlin said that the Steelers will work out safeties Vonn Bell and Eddie Jackson.

Bell appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals during the 2024 season and had 55 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He also played for the Bengals from 2020-2022 and returned after spending a season with the Panthers.

Jackson saw action with the Chargers and Ravens last year. He spent his first seven seasons with the Bears.