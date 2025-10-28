DeShon Elliott week-to-week with knee injury, Steelers working out safeties

Reports on Monday night suggested Steelers safety DeShon Elliott might miss the rest of the season after hurting his knee in Sunday night’s loss to the Packers, but head coach Mike Tomlin offered a more positive update on Elliott’s condition at his Tuesday press conference.

Tomlin said that Elliott has a hyperextended knee and that he is considered week-to-week at this point. Elliott will not play against the Colts in Week 9 and the indefinite nature of his absence has the team looking for some veteran help in the defensive backfield.

Tomlin said that the Steelers will work out safeties Vonn Bell and Eddie Jackson.

Bell appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals during the 2024 season and had 55 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He also played for the Bengals from 2020-2022 and returned after spending a season with the Panthers.

Jackson saw action with the Chargers and Ravens last year. He spent his first seven seasons with the Bears.