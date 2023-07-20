 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jeimer Candelario
Pickups of the Day: Candelario Can Help You
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • David Shovein
    ,
MLB: New York Yankees at Colorado Rockies
Yankees’ Harrison Bader leaves with bruised ribs after being hit by pitch
SPORTS-FBC-NORTHWESTERN-HAZING-TB
Northwestern hazing scandal included multiple sports, men and women, attorneys say

Top Clips

nbc_oht_alanacookintv_230720.jpg
What songs empower and inspire USWNT’s Cook?
nbc_cyc_vanaertleavingtdf_230720.jpg
van Aert leaves Tour de France to be with wife
nbc_edge_bte_bluejays_v2_230719.jpg
Surging Blue Jays good value for AL winner wager

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Desmond Ridder: Bijan Robinson can play anywhere and do anything

  
Published July 20, 2023 09:33 AM

The Falcons didn’t use a first-round pick to acquire quarterback Desmond Ridder, but they used three of them on players who will help determine if Ridder is successful in his first year as the team’s starter.

Over the last three years, the Falcons have added tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London, and running back Bijan Robinson at the top of the draft and all three of them are expected to be in the lineup with Ridder later this year. During an appearance on ESPN, Ridder said that the “easiest thing for me” is putting the ball where Pitts and London can get it because they are “two monsters” in terms of their size and ability to get the ball.

Ridder also praised Robinson’s “explosiveness” and versatility as the running back heads into his rookie season.

“His ability to play anywhere and do anything is just really huge,” Ridder said.

The presence of the three first-round picks means the Falcons won’t be counting on Ridder winning games by himself and their chances of taking the NFC South will look pretty good if he proves adept at managing the offense this season.