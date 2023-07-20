Desmond Ridder: Bijan Robinson can play anywhere and do anything

The Falcons didn’t use a first-round pick to acquire quarterback Desmond Ridder, but they used three of them on players who will help determine if Ridder is successful in his first year as the team’s starter.

Over the last three years, the Falcons have added tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London, and running back Bijan Robinson at the top of the draft and all three of them are expected to be in the lineup with Ridder later this year. During an appearance on ESPN, Ridder said that the “easiest thing for me” is putting the ball where Pitts and London can get it because they are “two monsters” in terms of their size and ability to get the ball.

Ridder also praised Robinson’s “explosiveness” and versatility as the running back heads into his rookie season.

“His ability to play anywhere and do anything is just really huge,” Ridder said.

The presence of the three first-round picks means the Falcons won’t be counting on Ridder winning games by himself and their chances of taking the NFC South will look pretty good if he proves adept at managing the offense this season.