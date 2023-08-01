Despite Jerry Jones keeping door open, Ezekiel Elliott not in Cowboys’ plans right now

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to keep the door open for the re-signing of running back Ezekiel Elliott, a subject that came up again Monday after veteran Ronald Jones was suspended two games.

Elliott has remained a free agent since the Cowboys released him March 15, though he did have a recent visit to New England.

Elliott, though, is not an option the Cowboys are considering right now as coach Mike McCarthy doesn’t want the veteran running back taking away reps away from Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle and sixth-round pick Deuce Vaughn. McCarthy wants the young backs to get reps in practice and to play in the preseason so they continue to develop.

McCarthy noted that it’s nothing personal against Elliott, who finished his career with the Cowboys with 1,881 carries for 8,262 yards and 68 rushing touchdowns.

“This wasn’t easy for anybody,” McCarthy said of moving on from Elliott, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “This is about the bigger picture. It goes well beyond just the running back room. It’s how you fit it together. Then, there’s a financial projection that’s involved in a lot of these decisions. This is the roster that we’ve put together, and it’s my job to make sure I develop it at all times, more importantly get trained here to go win games.”