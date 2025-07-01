Despite knee issues, Taylor Moton confident he has more good years ahead

Panthers right tackle Taylor Moton turns 31 next month and has had some recent injury issues. The Panthers, though, didn’t draft his heir apparent.

He heads into the final year of his contract looking for another one.

“Looking forward, I do believe I have another contract in me,” Moton told Joe Person of TheAthletic.com. “But right now my focus is on the 2025 season and making sure I do whatever I can to have the best season I can for everybody involved.”

Moton was a part of a 2017 Panthers draft class that also included Christian McCaffrey, Curtis Samuel and Harrison Butker. Moton, who has played 129 games with the team, hopes to finish his career where he started it.

His health will have the final say in how long he plays.

Moton began his career appearing in 120 consecutive games before a triceps injury last October kept him out two games. He missed a Week 17 games with a knee issue and was limited during the offseason program with a minor pectoral injury.

His knees are the biggest concern, though the athletic training staff has come up with a plan to help keep him on the field.

“It’s chronic stuff. Most linemen deal with it,” Moton told Person. “But it’s just figuring out what we can do to make sure it’s limited and I’m still able to explode off it, which right now I can and I feel like I can in the future. After a while, you start learning more about it and what can we do to make sure it’s as little of an issue as possible. I feel like I’m moving like I was when I was younger.”