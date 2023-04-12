 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Despite pay cut, Aaron Jones thinks he has a good deal in this running back market

  
Published April 12, 2023 12:53 AM
nbc_pft_rodgerscondition_230406
April 6, 2023 08:35 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine what the conditions of the pick the Packers will get next year for Aaron Rodgers should be, and how those potentially could change if the QB plays for two years.

Aaron Jones took a $5 million pay cut early this offseason, but considering the market for running backs, he still thinks he did well for himself.

Jones said his old contract, which called for him to make $16 million in 2023, just wasn’t feasible for the Packers in a market where Christian McCaffrey’s $12 million makes him the highest-paid running back. Taking a cut down to $11 million still makes Jones think he got a good deal.

“It just made sense, deal-wise. The market for running backs, there was a huge gap between $16 million and Christian McCaffrey who’s at 12,” Jones told reporters . “It still has me as second-highest paid for backs, so it matches up with the market.”

NFL teams are increasingly concluding that running backs just aren’t worth a lot of money, and that limited salary cap space is better spent on other positions. Jones looked at that market and decided it was better to take a pay cut to stay with the Packers than to get cut and test that weak market.