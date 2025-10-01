Devin Lloyd named AFC defensive player of the week

Whether it was because the Jaguars picked up on 49ers signals or something else, linebacker Devin Lloyd found himself in the right place at the right time quite often last Sunday.

Lloyd had eight tackles, a tackle for loss and two interceptions to help the Jaguars improve to 3-1 with a 26-21 road win over the 49ers. Lloyd had an interception in each half and the Jaguars offense was able to turn them into 10 points.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Lloyd has been named the AFC defensive player of the week because of that performance. It’s the first time he’s taken the honors.

Lloyd has 23 tackles, a league-high three interceptions, and a fumble recovery over all four games this season.