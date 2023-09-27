Devin Lloyd set to miss next two games after hand surgery

The Jaguars won’t have one of their key defensive players this week and they’ll likely be without one of their top wideouts for a second consecutive week.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Doug Pederson said in his Wednesday press conference that linebacker Devin Lloyd is having surgery to repair his injured thumb and won’t travel with the team to London. Lloyd is having a couple of screws put in and is expected to miss just two games.

Receiver Zay Jones is also a “long shot” to play against the Falcons on Sunday with his knee injury.

The No. 27 overall pick in last year’s draft, Lloyd has 19 total tackles with three passes defensed so far this season. He also has a fumble recovery.

Jones caught five passes for 55 yards with a touchdown in Jacksonville’s first two games.

With the Jaguars staying in London for two games, Pederson noted that several injured players will make the trip — like safety Antonio Johnson, defensive end Dawuane Smoot, and guard Copper Hodges.

Suspended left tackle Cam Robinson will also make the trip — which the Jaguars received special permission from the league to make happen — so he won’t have to fly over on a commercial flight. Robinson is eligible to return to practice next Monday.