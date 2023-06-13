 Skip navigation
Devin White is present, but not practicing, at Buccaneers mandatory minicamp

  
Published June 13, 2023 06:18 AM
June 13, 2023 09:15 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Buccaneers' announcement to bring back the Creamsicle jerseys for their October 15 matchup against the Lions.

Devin White rode his horse to town for a mandatory minicamp. But he’s staying in the saddle, for now.

The Buccaneers linebacker, whose participation in a voluntary photo shoot over the weekend contradicts his trade demands, has reported for the team’s mandatory minicamp. Via PewterReport.com, White has reported -- but White is not practicing .

It could be the latest example of the “hold in.” Player who is unhappy with his contractual situation shows up but he doesn’t do anything until the situation is resolved.

It usually happens in training camp. With the total fines for skipping the three-day mandatory practices just under $100,000 ($98,753 this year, to be precise), some unhappy players will skip the mandatory minicamp, pay the fine, show up for training camp, and then hold in.

The teams generally don’t mind the hold in, because the player is in the building. At some point, however, it has to end. At some point, without a new deal, the player needs to play.

That happened between the Bears and linebacker Roquan Smith last year. Eventually, the non-practicing player who avoided fines for holding out risks incurring fines for conduct detrimental to the team.

For White, the mandatory minicamp is short enough to not make his lack of practicing an issue. The question will be whether he holds in at training camp -- and whether that leads to a new deal or a trade.