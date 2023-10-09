De’Von Achane being evaluated for knee injury

Dolphins rookie running back De’Von Achane turned in another stellar performance on Sunday, but he didn’t emerge from the 31-16 win over the Giants unscathed.

Head coach Mike McDaniel was asked at his Monday press conference if Achane hurt his ankle during the game and he said that Achane did pick up an injury to his knee that is currently under evaluation.

“He’s kinda dealing with — it’s more of his knee and we’re evaluating it. More information as it goes,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel said it is “to be determined” if Achane is at risk of missing this week’s game against the Panthers.

Achane ran 11 times for 151 yards on Sunday and scored on a 76-yard run in the first half. That was his seventh touchdown in the last three weeks and Achane is averaging 12.1 yards per rush so far this season.