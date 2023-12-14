De’Von Achane has a toe injury

The Dolphins didn’t practice on Wednesday, two days after a Monday night loss to the Titans. If they had, several keep players would not have practiced.

The biggest name on the DNP list is receiver Tyreek Hill, due to his ankle injury Also not practicing, if there had been practice, were running back De’Von Achane (toe), tackle Terron Armstead (knee, ankle), cornerback Xavien Howard (hip), guard Liam Eichenberg (calf), safety DeShon Elliott (concussion, ribs), and guard Robert Hunt (hamstring).

Achane’s toe injury is a new condition. It bears monitoring the Thursday and Friday reports in advance of Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Meanwhile, running back Raheem Mostert would not have practiced on Wednesday with the joint designation of “knee” and “not injury related.” So he’s both injured, and healthy.

Limited in practice would have been running back Christopher Brooks (knee), safety Jevon Holland (knee), tackle Austin Jackson (oblique), and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (oblique).