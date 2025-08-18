 Skip navigation
De'Von Achane likely sidelined for a week with calf injury

  
August 18, 2025

The Dolphins are keeping one of their key offensive players sidelined for at least the next few practices.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters in his Monday press conference that De’Von Achane is unlikely to practice this week due to a calf issue.

But McDaniel noted that Achane getting held out of practice is precautionary.

“All trainers across the league have horror stories with calves if you’re too aggressive coming back,” McDaniel said, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Achane rushed for 907 yards with six touchdowns and caught 78 passes for 592 yards with six touchdowns for Miami last season.

Miami also has Mike Boone, Ollie Gordon II, Aaron Shampklin, and Jaylen Wright on its roster at running back .