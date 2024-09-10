De’Von Achane, Raheem Mostert did not practice Tuesday

The Dolphins’ injury report remained the same Tuesday as it was estimated Monday. That’s not good news for the running back position.

Running backs De’Von Achane (ankle) and Raheem Mostert (chest) did not participate. Wide receiver Malik Washington (quad) also was a non-participant.

Neither Achane nor Mostert left the game with their injuries, though the Dolphins gave Jeff Wilson Jr. five rushing attempts in the fourth quarter with Achane getting four and Mostert two.

Achane played 37 total snaps and Mostert 31 in the victory over the Jaguars.

Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (shoulder), linebacker Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (hamstring) again were limited.

Linebacker David Long Jr. (finger) was a full participant.