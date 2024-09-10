 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lovev2_240910.jpg
Packers won’t place Love on IR for MCL sprain
nbc_pft_puka_240910.jpg
How could Rams look with Nacua, Kupp both healthy?
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_240910.jpg
Watson accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lovev2_240910.jpg
Packers won’t place Love on IR for MCL sprain
nbc_pft_puka_240910.jpg
How could Rams look with Nacua, Kupp both healthy?
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_240910.jpg
Watson accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

De’Von Achane, Raheem Mostert did not practice Tuesday

  
Published September 10, 2024 04:33 PM

The Dolphins’ injury report remained the same Tuesday as it was estimated Monday. That’s not good news for the running back position.

Running backs De’Von Achane (ankle) and Raheem Mostert (chest) did not participate. Wide receiver Malik Washington (quad) also was a non-participant.

Neither Achane nor Mostert left the game with their injuries, though the Dolphins gave Jeff Wilson Jr. five rushing attempts in the fourth quarter with Achane getting four and Mostert two.

Achane played 37 total snaps and Mostert 31 in the victory over the Jaguars.

Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (shoulder), linebacker Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (hamstring) again were limited.

Linebacker David Long Jr. (finger) was a full participant.