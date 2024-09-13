 Skip navigation
De'Von Achane scores on 5-yard reception

  
Published September 12, 2024 08:47 PM

De’Von Achane was questionable to play with an ankle injury. He is playing and looks just fine thus far.

Achane scored his second touchdown of the season, catching a 5-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa. It has knotted the game at 7-7 with 3:21 remaining in the first quarter.

The Dolphins had five runs and five passes on the 70-yard drive.

Miami nearly scored on a third-down pass from Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle, who dove toward the end zone as Damar Hamlin wrapped up his ankles. Waddle was down inside the 1.

Dolphins offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg backed up the Dolphins with a false start and after a 1-yard Achane run, Tagovailoa found Achane in the flat. Cam Lewis, who had fullback Alec Ingold blocking him, slipped down and Achane walked into the end zone.

Achane has six carries for 26 yards and one reception for 5 yards.

The Dolphins are playing without starting running back Raheem Mostert, who has a chest injury.

The Bills have seen defensive end Casey Toohill (knee) and linebacker Terrel Bernard (pectoral) leave the game. Both are questionable to return.