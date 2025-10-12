De’Von Achane’s long TD run comes play after Chargers fumble

The Dolphins have a turnover, and the Chargers have a turnover.

The difference is: The Chargers got a red-zone field goal off their takeaway. The Dolphins scored a touchdown off theirs.

De’Von Achane’s 49-yard run to the end zone came on the play after Oronde Gadsden’s fumble.

Gadsden was fighting for extra yardage after an 8-yard gain to the Miami 49 when Rasul Douglas punched the ball out. Jordyn Brooks recovered for the Dolphins at the Miami 49.

The Dolphins lead 7-3.

Achane has two carries for 51 yards.

Tua Tagovailoa threw an interception that wasn’t his fault. Jaylen Waddle bobbled a ball that was in his hands, and Tony Jefferson picked it.