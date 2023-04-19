 Skip navigation
Devon Witherspoon favored to go No. 6 overall in 2023 NFL draft

  
Published April 19, 2023 02:01 PM
nbc_pft_detdtraftneeds_230413
April 13, 2023 08:35 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline what the Lions must focus on in the draft and explain how strengthening their interior defensive line and CBs could make them consistent contenders.

Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon will go to the Lions with the sixth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, if the betting odds are to be believed.

Witherspoon is a -120 favorite to be the No. 6 pick, via DraftKings. That makes him the heaviest favorite to go in any single draft spot, other than Bryce Young going No. 1.

The Lions own the sixth overall pick, and although they have bolstered the secondary in free agency with Emmanuel Moseley, Cameron Sutton and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, but they may decide to add more in the draft, and Witherspoon is generally considered the best cornerback available.

After Witherspoon, the odds for the sixth overall pick list Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez at +350, Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter at +380, Texas Tech pass rusher Tyree Wilson and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud at +1000.