Devon Witherspoon: I had a good rookie year, but could be a lot better

Pete Carroll’s long run as the Seahawks head coach came to an end after the 2023 season and one of the big questions heading into the 2024 campaign is how much different the team will look under new coach Mike Macdonald.

One thing that can be taken for granted is that cornerback Devon Witherspoon is going to be an essential part of the plans on the defensive side of the ball. The 2023 first-round pick finished fourth in voting for defensive rookie of the year after posting 79 tackles, three sacks and an interception he returned 97 yards for a touchdown.

That production makes him a key player in Seattle and Witherspoon thinks he can bring even more to the table in his second season.

“It’s exciting because I had a good year, but it could be a lot better,” Witherspoon said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “That’s what Coach keeps telling me every day. He’s like, ‘You had a good year, but you’ve got so much more potential, and I can’t wait to exploit that.’”

Kyle Hamilton developed into one of the league’s top defensive backs while playing for Macdonald in Baltimore. Given how he played in his debut, a similar progression for Witherspoon would not be a major surprise in Seattle.