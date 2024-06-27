De’Vondre Campbell: Whatever 49ers ask of me, I’ll be ready to impress

The 49ers aren’t putting a timetable on linebacker Dre Greenlaw’s return to action and they’ve planned for his absence in the early part of the season.

They signed De’Vondre Campbell away from the Packers as a free agent in March and he spent the last few months learning the team’s defensive scheme. Assuming he gets it down and shows he’s capable of fitting the team’s needs, Campbell seems like the top choice to team with Fred Warner when things get underway in September.

During an interview with 49ersWebzone.com, Campbell said he won’t make that call but will be ready for anything the team asks of him.

“That’s really not up to me,” Campbell said. “My goal right now is to try to learn as much as I can about this defense so I can help them. Whatever is required of me, I’m going to be ready to impress the coaching staff. I want to get on the field because I know nothing is promised or guaranteed. They called me and told me they wanted me. It was a really good opportunity for myself to join a contender. I’m just trying to make the most of it. I don’t have any expectations really. I’m just trying to impress this coaching staff and let the chips fall where they may.”

The 49ers have spent the last few seasons knocking on the door of a championship and they hope that Campbell’s presence will help them finally take the final step.