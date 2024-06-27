De’Vondre Campbell: Whatever 49ers ask of me, I’ll be ready to impress

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_antoniopierce_240626.jpg
Unpacking bankruptcy reports around Pierce
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240626.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Will NFL ever expand to London?
nbc_pft_londonteam_240626.jpg
Florio: I’d be ‘stunned’ if NFL made London move

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_antoniopierce_240626.jpg
Unpacking bankruptcy reports around Pierce
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240626.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Will NFL ever expand to London?
nbc_pft_londonteam_240626.jpg
Florio: I’d be ‘stunned’ if NFL made London move

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

De’Vondre Campbell: Whatever 49ers ask of me, I’ll be ready to impress

  
Published June 27, 2024 06:56 AM

The 49ers aren’t putting a timetable on linebacker Dre Greenlaw’s return to action and they’ve planned for his absence in the early part of the season.

They signed De’Vondre Campbell away from the Packers as a free agent in March and he spent the last few months learning the team’s defensive scheme. Assuming he gets it down and shows he’s capable of fitting the team’s needs, Campbell seems like the top choice to team with Fred Warner when things get underway in September.

During an interview with 49ersWebzone.com, Campbell said he won’t make that call but will be ready for anything the team asks of him.

“That’s really not up to me,” Campbell said. “My goal right now is to try to learn as much as I can about this defense so I can help them. Whatever is required of me, I’m going to be ready to impress the coaching staff. I want to get on the field because I know nothing is promised or guaranteed. They called me and told me they wanted me. It was a really good opportunity for myself to join a contender. I’m just trying to make the most of it. I don’t have any expectations really. I’m just trying to impress this coaching staff and let the chips fall where they may.”

The 49ers have spent the last few seasons knocking on the door of a championship and they hope that Campbell’s presence will help them finally take the final step.