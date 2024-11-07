 Skip navigation
DeVonta Smith back on practice field for Eagles

  
Published November 7, 2024 02:36 PM

The Eagles were down a key member of the offense at Wednesday’s practice, but they were in better shape on Thursday.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith was on the field after missing the first session of the week due to a hamstring injury. Smith’s participation level will be known once the injury report is released later in the day, but any practice activity is a good sign for his availability against the Cowboys on Sunday.

That’s also the case for edge rusher Nolan Smith. Smith sat out on Wednesday with a groin injury, but he also returned to the field for the second practice of the week.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee) took part in practice for the second straight day, which should put him on track to face Dallas.