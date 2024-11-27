 Skip navigation
DeVonta Smith, Darius Slay out of practice Wednesday

  
Published November 27, 2024 02:29 PM

The Eagles practiced without key players on both sides of the ball on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports from the team’s first practice session of the week, the Eagles worked without wide receiver DeVonta Smith and cornerback Darius Slay.

Smith did not play in last Sunday night’s win over the Rams because of a hamstring injury. The nature of hamstring injuries may make Smith a long shot to play against the Ravens on Sunday, but the next two days of practice should provide a clearer idea of his availability.

Slay suffered a concussion against the Rams and will need to pass the league’s concussion protocol in order to play this weekend. If there aren’t signs of progress on Thursday, Slay will be a long shot.