DeVonta Smith is out, A.J. Brown is questionable for Eagles at Buccaneers

If the Eagles are going to beat the Buccaneers on Sunday, they’ll need to do it without one of their top receivers — and maybe without the other.

DeVonta Smith is officially out, due to a concussion that he suffered on Sunday in New Orleans. A.J. Brown is questionable with a hamstring injury that he suffered in practice two weeks ago today.

Brown told ESPN’s Lisa Salters before the Week 2 Monday night game that he’d miss a couple more weeks, so it’s not yet a sure thing that he’ll play.

The next question becomes whether he travels on Saturday with the Eagles to Florida.

The Eagles have only two other receivers on the active roster — Jahan Dotson and Johnny Wilson. They have a whopping five on the practice squad.

Also questionable for Sunday is tackle Lane Johnson, who like Smith has a concussion.