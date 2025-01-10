DeVonta Smith out of practice Friday, A.J. Brown returns

The Eagles had A.J. Brown back on the practice field Friday, but their other top wideout was missing.

DeVonta Smith was the player out of action this time. Smith has not been on the injury report this week and multiple reporters say that back tightness is the reason for his absence.

Those reporters also say that Smith is expected to play against the Packers on Sunday.

That’s also the case for Brown, who sat out on Thursday with a knee injury after being limited in practice on Wednesday. If both wideouts can go, they’ll be targets for Jalen Hurts as the quarterback has cleared the concussion protocol after missing the last two games of the regular season.