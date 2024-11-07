 Skip navigation
DeVonta Smith returns to limited practice, while A.J. Brown upgraded to full participation

  
Published November 7, 2024 05:53 PM

The Eagles’ starting wide receivers were upgraded in Thursday’s practice.

DeVonta Smith (hamstring) returned to practice on a limited basis, and A.J. Brown (knee) had full participation after limited work Wednesday.

Outside linebacker Nolan Smith (groin) and linebacker Ben VanSumeren (concussion) returned to a limited practice after not practicing a day earlier. Offensive tackle Fred Johnson (knee) remained limited.

Running back Saquon Barkley (rest), offensive guard Mekhi Becton (ankle), tight end Dallas Goedert (hamstring), defensive end Bryce Huff (wrist), quarterback Jalen Hurts (rest), center Cam Jurgens (wrist), cornerback Darius Slay (groin), wide receiver Ainias Smith (ankle), outside linebacker Josh Sweat (hip) and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter (hip) were full participants.

Goedert was the only one of those who also was a full participant Wednesday.