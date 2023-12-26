Devonta Smith: We have 11 wins, but we’re not playing good football right now

The Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak with a 33-25 home win over the Giants on Monday afternoon, but wide receiver DeVonta Smith wasn’t all smiles in the locker room after the game.

A 17-point halftime lead was cut to two points in the third quarter and a 12-point fourth quarter lead was whittled down enough for the Giants to have a chance to tie the game before the end of regulation. Turnovers, penalties and other sloppy play helped keep the game closer than it probably should have been, which has been a theme of the entire season in Philadelphia and it was the focus of why Smith was not in a celebratory mood.

“Eleven wins?” Smith said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “We’re not playing good football right now. As an offense, we’re not where we want to be. I’m not satisfied. Yeah, we got 11 wins. I’m not happy. It needs to be better for what I want to do, what everybody else in here wants to do, what we want to be. We’re nowhere near that so no I’m not happy.”

Smith said he has “all the confidence in the world that we can fix it” before noting that the time to do so is running short before the team will be at risk of ending their season with a shaky performance in a postseason game.