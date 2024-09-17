DeVonta Smith’s touchdown catch gives Eagles 7-3 lead

The Eagles bypassed three points on their second drive, with Jalen Hurts throwing an incompletion on fourth-and-four from the Falcons 9. They went for it again on fourth down on their fourth possession of the night.

This time, Hurts scrambled for 23 yards on a fourth-and-three at the Atlanta 41. He got a delay of game penalty for spiking the ball in celebration, but it didn’t stop the Eagles.

Hurts converted a third-and-11 from the Atlanta 19 with a 15-yard run, and then ended the drive two plays later with a 7-yard touchdown throw to DeVonta Smith, who beat linebacker Kaden Elliss to the back of the end zone.

It has given the Eagles a 7-3 lead.

The Falcons got their points on a 39-yard Younghoe Koo field goal to complete eight-play, 52-yard drive.