Dexter Lawrence on Giants’ 0-2 start: I’m pissed because I hate losing with a passion

Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence is a lot like Giants fans: Unhappy with the team’s performance through two weeks of the season.

“It’s gonna get better, obviously. Right now it’s just rough,” Lawrence said. “I’m pissed because I hate losing with a passion. I take that hard, losing. I really don’t like it. It’s just something that I’m not going to keep accepting. I want to see this team grow and be as good as we put on throughout the week in practice. It’s just that one day, that Sunday or that Thursday or whatever day. We’ve got to show up.”

Lawrence said the problem on defense right now is “bad tackling and penalties,” and he wishes he didn’t have to wait until Sunday to show that the Giants are serious about correcting that problem.

“It sucks you’ve got to wait a whole week just to get back on the field after a tough loss like that. I enjoy the process. I know I’m going to do everything I’ve got to do to get myself ready to play,” Lawrence said.

On Sunday the Giants are in Cleveland, where they’re 6.5-point underdogs with a strong likelihood of falling to 0-3 and making Lawrence even more pissed off.