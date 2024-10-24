 Skip navigation
Dexter Lawrence out of practice, Brian Burns limited for Giants

  
Published October 24, 2024 03:43 PM

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence missed practice time last week before returning for one workout ahead of a two-sack performance against the Eagles.

The Giants would prefer a different result than the 28-3 one they suffered against their division mates, but they’d otherwise like a similar trajectory for Lawrence heading into Monday night’s game against the Steelers. Lawrence sat out of practice Thursday with a hip injury.

Edge rusher Brian Burns (groin, Achilles) followed a similar path to Lawrence last week and he kicked this one off as a limited participant, so that’s a step in the right direction.

Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (groin), punter Jamie Gillan (left hamstring), cornerback Tre Hawkins (ankle), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (neck), and linebacker Ty Summers (ankle) did not practice. Wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) was limited and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (rib) was a full participant.