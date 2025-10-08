Dexter Lawrence: You don’t want to be the team that lets Saquon Barkley get hot

Saquon Barkley’s departure from the Giants to sign with the Eagles is less of a talking point this year than it was in 2024, but the running back is still a center of attention heading into Thursday night’s game between the teams at MetLife Stadium.

Barkley put together one of the most prolific seasons in league history last year, but he has just 83 carries for 267 yards and 17 catches for 128 yards through five games this year. He’s coming off a game that saw him run the ball just six times, which has been added to the larger conversation about why the Eagles offense has been off track this season.

It can only take one game to get things back on track and Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said he doesn’t want it to happen Thursday when asked about Barkley’s slow start.

“Could be teams scheming for him,” Lawrence said, via a transcript from the team. “It happens, but you don’t want to be the team to let him get hot. So, you’ve got to stay disciplined Thursday and go win.”

None of the Eagles’ biggest offensive stars have been playing up to past levels, so there’s a lot of potential breakouts for the Giants to concern themselves with and making sure they don’t happen will be their best path to a win this week.