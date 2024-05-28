Did Vikings make play for Malik Nabers? (If so, what does that mean for Justin Jefferson?)

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_jones_240528.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 23, Daniel Jones
nbc_simms_calebwilliams_240528.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 20, Caleb Williams
nbc_simms_draftkings_240528.jpg
Steelers slated for ‘seven-game gauntlet’ in 2024

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_jones_240528.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 23, Daniel Jones
nbc_simms_calebwilliams_240528.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 20, Caleb Williams
nbc_simms_draftkings_240528.jpg
Steelers slated for ‘seven-game gauntlet’ in 2024

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Did Vikings make play for Malik Nabers? (If so, what does that mean for Justin Jefferson?)

  
Published May 28, 2024 12:32 PM

I heard it on draft night. Chris Simms heard it on draft night. Charley Walters of the St. Paul Pioneer Press recently put it in print.

The Vikings, as the rumor goes, were trying to trade up with the Chargers for the fifth overall pick in the draft, so that the Vikings could take LSU receiver Malik Nabers.

The Chargers, as I heard it, had divisions internally as to whether to trade down or to take Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt. Ultimately, coach Jim Harbaugh held firm and took Alt.

I didn’t hear what that would have meant for the Vikings and receiver Justin Jefferson. As reported by Walters, Jefferson would have been traded.

Obviously, this hasn’t been widely reported because it falls in the bucket of “things they don’t want us to know.” And also because, if true, it complicates the Vikings’ ongoing effort to re-sign Jefferson.

The Vikings insist they’ll get it done. It hasn’t gotten done. It won’t get any cheaper.

If other teams didn’t have reason to contact the Vikings about a possible deal, they do now. And the Vikings quite possibly are waiting for someone to blow them away with an offer they can’t refuse.

Will that happen? More specifically, will another team combine a massive contract offer to Jefferson with the kind of trade package that would prompt the Vikings to make a move?

Or will the Vikings try to kick the can until after the 2024 season and then tag Jefferson and, like the Ravens did with Lamar Jackson, wait for someone to sign (or not sign) the player to an offer sheet? If someone does and the Vikings don’t match, they get two first-round picks.

The Vikings can end the drama any time they want by signing Jefferson. Until that happens, there’s a chance it never will. One of the major factors will be whether someone else is ready to give Jefferson what he wants — and whether that team will give the Vikings what they need to part with the best receiver in football.