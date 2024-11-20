Different sources, different takes on Woody Johnson’s suggestion to bench Aaron Rodgers

What did Woody want?

That’s becoming the de facto narrative from some of the reports that have surfaced in the aftermath of the news that Jets owner Woody Johnson suggested the benching of quarterback Aaron Rodgers after a Week 4 loss to the Broncos.

Rich Cimini of ESPN.com has an item that confirms the basic news, but that couches it as something that had different interpretations based on the different perspectives of the people who heard Woody’s words.

One source who attended the meeting said, per Cimini, that that remark was “said in jest in a provocative nature.” Another source said Woody wasn’t joking. Another source made this point: “If Woody really wanted Rodgers benched, he would’ve been benched.”

I disagree. Woody would have wanted the benching to happen in a way that would allow him to hide behind the football people who made the decision. It’s one thing for Woody to make the sole decision to fire the coach (especially when people were prone to think Rodgers wanted it). Woody would not have wanted his fingerprints on the move to bench Rodgers.

(Also, while it might be good in the short term for the Jets to push the idea that, if Woody wanted Rodgers to be benched, he’d be benched, that confirms plenty about the extent to which owners who pretend not to stir the pot have a giant ladle at the bottom of the stew.)

Through it all, the Jets haven’t issued a statement denying the reporting. And Johnson has said nothing himself.

The one to watch is Rodgers. The Jets are off this week. He’ll next be talking on Tuesday to Pat McAfee and Wednesday at his press conference. Whatever he says — and does — about this will be very significant.

Much of that will hinge on what he believes. And it could be that those who have mobilized to push the “Woody was joking” message are playing to an audience of one. The one who wears No. 8.