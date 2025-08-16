Dillon Gabriel: Comment about entertainers and competitors wasn’t about Shedeur Sanders

A comment Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel made during a halftime interview at Saturday’s game against the Eagles became fodder for questions at his postgame interview.

Gabriel was asked by Browns sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala about handling outside noise and Gabriel said that “there are entertainers and there are competitors and I totally understand that” before adding that his job is to compete. Gabriel was asked what he meant by that.

Gabriel referred to the media by saying that “all you in this room are entertainers and you have a job to do and I respect it.” He was then asked about some on social media inferring that the comment referenced fellow Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

“First off, I am all about our team, you know what I mean? And each other,” Gabriel said, via a transcript from the Eagles. “I would never make that [comment about him]. I’ve said it before, that’s why it’s interesting. But for me, I’ve explained it, entertainers are you all. A competitor, that’s what I am along with all my teammates. We both have jobs to do. That’s it.”

Sanders started the first preseason game while Gabriel was sidelined by a hamstring injury. Sanders was out on Saturday with an oblique injury and both rookies are expected to be behind Joe Flacco once the Browns set their first official depth chart for the 2025 season.