Dillon Gabriel hopes to become third Browns rookie QB to win first home start in 50 seasons

Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel became the starter two weeks ago. After losing to the Vikings in London (barely) and the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Gabriel will make his first home start on Sunday, against the Dolphins.

With a win, Gabriel will become only the third Browns rookie quarterback to win his first game in Cleveland in 50 seasons.

Via NBC Sports research, Colt McCoy did it in 2009 and Baker Mayfield did it in 2018.

Another Browns rookie could eventually get a chance to win his first home start later this year. Shedeur Sanders is currently the backup. Absent some victories by Gabriel, the Browns could pivot to Sanders at some point.

In his two starts, Gabriel has thrown for 430 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. At only 4.8 yards per attempt, however, his passer rating is 81.8.

The 1-5 Browns are three-point favorites to beat the 1-5 Dolphins.