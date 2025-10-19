 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dillon Gabriel hopes to become third Browns rookie QB to win first home start in 50 seasons

  
Published October 19, 2025 11:07 AM

Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel became the starter two weeks ago. After losing to the Vikings in London (barely) and the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Gabriel will make his first home start on Sunday, against the Dolphins.

With a win, Gabriel will become only the third Browns rookie quarterback to win his first game in Cleveland in 50 seasons.

Via NBC Sports research, Colt McCoy did it in 2009 and Baker Mayfield did it in 2018.

Another Browns rookie could eventually get a chance to win his first home start later this year. Shedeur Sanders is currently the backup. Absent some victories by Gabriel, the Browns could pivot to Sanders at some point.

In his two starts, Gabriel has thrown for 430 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. At only 4.8 yards per attempt, however, his passer rating is 81.8.

The 1-5 Browns are three-point favorites to beat the 1-5 Dolphins.