Dillon Gabriel TD pass gives Browns lead over Vikings in London

Rookies are leading the way for the Browns today in London.

New Browns starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw a touchdown pass in the first quarter, hitting fellow rookie Harold Fannin in the end zone for a one-yard score.

Most of the Browns’ drive came on the back of rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, who already has six carries for 48 yards midway through the first quarter. Judkins has flashed impressive speed, and the Browns’ scoring drive was also kept alive by a fourth-and-1 run by Judkins, who plowed into the line behind Browns defensive lineman Adin Huntington, who has been playing fullback in short-yardage situations.

The Vikings’ first possession ended when Jordan Mason fumbled and the Browns recovered.

The Browns’ offense hasn’t been pretty so far this season, but if rookies Gabriel, Judkins and Fannin can continue to impress, there will be reason for optimism in Cleveland.