 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dillon Gabriel TD pass gives Browns lead over Vikings in London

  
Published October 5, 2025 09:53 AM

Rookies are leading the way for the Browns today in London.

New Browns starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw a touchdown pass in the first quarter, hitting fellow rookie Harold Fannin in the end zone for a one-yard score.

Most of the Browns’ drive came on the back of rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, who already has six carries for 48 yards midway through the first quarter. Judkins has flashed impressive speed, and the Browns’ scoring drive was also kept alive by a fourth-and-1 run by Judkins, who plowed into the line behind Browns defensive lineman Adin Huntington, who has been playing fullback in short-yardage situations.

The Vikings’ first possession ended when Jordan Mason fumbled and the Browns recovered.

The Browns’ offense hasn’t been pretty so far this season, but if rookies Gabriel, Judkins and Fannin can continue to impress, there will be reason for optimism in Cleveland.