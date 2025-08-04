 Skip navigation
nfl_1920.jpg
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
nbc_pft_stafford_250804.jpg
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
nbc_pft_levy_250804.jpg
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
nfl_1920.jpg
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
nbc_pft_stafford_250804.jpg
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
nbc_pft_levy_250804.jpg
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Dillon Gabriel will be limited on Monday by a hamstring injury

  
Published August 4, 2025 01:46 PM

Another day, another injury for a quarterback competing for the starting job in Cleveland.

It’s third-round pick Dillon Gabriel this time. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Gabriel will be limited in Monday’s practice because he’s dealing with tightness in his hamstring.

Kenny Pickett will also be limited due to a hamstring injury on Monday while Shedeur Sanders is set to work in full after being slowed by a sore arm over the weekend.

Joe Flacco is the fourth player vying for the Browns’ starting job and he’s the only one who hasn’t dealt with an injury at any point this summer. That may not be enough to win him the job, but his availability isn’t going to hurt his chances.