Dillon Gabriel will be limited on Monday by a hamstring injury

Another day, another injury for a quarterback competing for the starting job in Cleveland.

It’s third-round pick Dillon Gabriel this time. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Gabriel will be limited in Monday’s practice because he’s dealing with tightness in his hamstring.

Kenny Pickett will also be limited due to a hamstring injury on Monday while Shedeur Sanders is set to work in full after being slowed by a sore arm over the weekend.

Joe Flacco is the fourth player vying for the Browns’ starting job and he’s the only one who hasn’t dealt with an injury at any point this summer. That may not be enough to win him the job, but his availability isn’t going to hurt his chances.