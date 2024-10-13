 Skip navigation
Diontae Johnson active for Panthers against Falcons

  
Published October 13, 2024 03:06 PM

The Panthers will have their top wide receiver for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Diontae Johnson was listed as questionable because of an ankle injury that limited him in practice all week, but he is active for the divisional matchup. Johnson has 23 catches for 262 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.

Linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, right tackle Taylor Moten, linebacker Josey Jewell, offensive lineman Andrew Raym, and tight end Tommy Tremble were ruled out ahead of the game. Cornerback Shemar Bartholomew and offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston are also inactive.

Linebacker Troy Andersen is out for the Falcons due to a knee injury. Running back Jase McClellan, defensive linemanBrandon Dorlus, offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn, offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson, tackle Brandon Parker, and defensive lineman Kentavius Street are also inactive.