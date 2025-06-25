Diontae Johnson: I “checked out mentally” before refusing to enter game for Ravens

Browns wide receiver Diontae Johnson is coming off a rough season that saw him spend time with three teams and get suspended for detrimental conduct in one stop.

That was in Baltimore and the Ravens suspended him for refusing to enter a Week 13 game against the Eagles. Johnson explained on the Sport and Suits podcast that he was “checked out mentally” because he had not played before the team asked him to enter the game for the first time in the fourth quarter.

“I wasn’t getting into like no run plays, no like passing plays,” Johnson said. “No nothing. It was cold, I’m on the sideline just standing there like just going to the heater back and forth just waiting to hear my name called. End of third, going into the fourth they’re like ‘Tay, we need you.’ I’m like ‘Nah, I don’t think it’s a good idea for me.’ Like I was already thinking about my legs, I don’t want to go out there and put bad stuff on film. It’s not like I didn’t want to go into the game, but leading up to this point I’d already been through so much.”

Johnson was not productive in Baltimore, Carolina or Houston, which left him short on options before agreeing to sign a one-year deal with the Browns. If he can’t turn things back around in 2025, his market will be even colder than that day in Baltimore.