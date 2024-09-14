 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DirecTV, Disney settle their dispute, restoring ESPN and ABC to the service

  
Published September 14, 2024 09:15 AM

It was nasty and it was ugly and it seemed like it would never end.

And then it did.

DirecTV and Disney have reached an agreement in principle to end the dispute that kept ESPN and the rest of the Disney-owned networks off of the service with 11 million total subscribers.

Disney has announced that all networks will be restored on DirecTV as the companies dot i’s and cross t’s on a long-term deal.

That means Falcons-Eagles will be available for all DirecTV customers on Monday night. Along with college football and all other ESPN offerings.

So that’s that. It felt like it would never end. Both sides were dug in. The fight was existential.

Blah blah blah, it’s now over.