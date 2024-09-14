DirecTV, Disney settle their dispute, restoring ESPN and ABC to the service

It was nasty and it was ugly and it seemed like it would never end.

And then it did.

DirecTV and Disney have reached an agreement in principle to end the dispute that kept ESPN and the rest of the Disney-owned networks off of the service with 11 million total subscribers.

Disney has announced that all networks will be restored on DirecTV as the companies dot i’s and cross t’s on a long-term deal.

That means Falcons-Eagles will be available for all DirecTV customers on Monday night. Along with college football and all other ESPN offerings.

So that’s that. It felt like it would never end. Both sides were dug in. The fight was existential.

Blah blah blah, it’s now over.