DJ Burns says he’s not interested in playing football, but his comments aren’t 100-percent convincing

The football flirtations of N.C. State forward DJ Burns were fleeting.

On Thursday, Burns slammed the door on the NFL, saying that he has no interest in playing football.

His size and overall agility makes him attractive to football teams. He’s six-foot-nine, and 275 pounds. (275? Maybe with one foot on the floor.)

After he said that he has “zero” in football, he started to add something else before repeating himself.

“Zero, yeah,” Burns said. “I mean, yeah, zero.”

It could be that Burn regards football as a fallback if a pro basketball career doesn’t work out, and that he doesn’t want to admit it before exhausting all opportunities to make a living playing basketball.

We’ll next see him play basketball in the Final Four, this weekend. We might see him play football, if we don’t see him play pro basketball.