DJ Moore, Rome Odunze return to Bears practice

  
Published October 30, 2025 03:27 PM

The Bears got a few players back on the practice field on Thursday.

Wide receivers DJ Moore (hip, groin), Rome Odunze (heel), and Olamide Zaccheaus (knee) all participated after sitting out on Wednesday. All three players were listed as limited participants and their status for Sunday’s game against the Bengals will be updated after Friday’s practice.

The Bears remained without wide receiver Lester Burden (concussion) and running back D’Andre Swift (groin). Running back Roschon Johnson (back), defensive lineman Dominique Robinson (ankle), and guard Joe Thuney (rest) were also out of practice on Thursday.

Tight end Cole Kmet (back) was limited in practice for the second straight day. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) went from limited to full participation and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (knee) remained full as he nears a return to the active roster.