DJ Turner has fastest 40 time, followed by Jakorian Bennett, Devon Achane

Texas A&M running back Devon Achane, a former track star, ran a 4.32 in the 40-yard dash Sunday. That was the fastest among the running backs, but it was not the fastest of the NFL Scouting Combine.

Michigan cornerback DJ Turner II took home the title of fastest 2023 prospect.

He ran a 4.26 on Friday, and the running backs and receivers couldn’t top the time.

Nebraska receiver Trey Palmer led his position group with a 4.33 on Saturday.

Instead, it was Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett with the second-fastest time of this year’s combine at 4.30.

In 2017, John Ross ran a combine record of 4.22 seconds, a time that stands for another year.

Turner was among the other favorites to run the fastest 40 time. He also went 38 1/2 inches in the vertical jump and 10 feet, 11 inches in the broad jump.

In 2022, Turner earned second-team All-Big Ten and led the Wolverines with 10 pass breakups in 14 starts.