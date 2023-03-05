 Skip navigation
DJ Turner has fastest 40 time, followed by Jakorian Bennett, Devon Achane

  
Published March 5, 2023 02:15 PM
nbc_bfa_richardsonint_230303
March 3, 2023 03:43 PM
Michael Smith sits down with Anthony Richardson at the 2023 Scouting Combine to talk what he's looking to prove in Indy and how training to be a firefighter helped make him the QB and man he is today.

Texas A&M running back Devon Achane, a former track star, ran a 4.32 in the 40-yard dash Sunday. That was the fastest among the running backs, but it was not the fastest of the NFL Scouting Combine.

Michigan cornerback DJ Turner II took home the title of fastest 2023 prospect.

He ran a 4.26 on Friday, and the running backs and receivers couldn’t top the time.

Nebraska receiver Trey Palmer led his position group with a 4.33 on Saturday.

Instead, it was Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett with the second-fastest time of this year’s combine at 4.30.

In 2017, John Ross ran a combine record of 4.22 seconds, a time that stands for another year.

Turner was among the other favorites to run the fastest 40 time. He also went 38 1/2 inches in the vertical jump and 10 feet, 11 inches in the broad jump.

In 2022, Turner earned second-team All-Big Ten and led the Wolverines with 10 pass breakups in 14 starts.