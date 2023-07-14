 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
nbc_bte_alcarazdjokovic_230712.jpg
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 15
Wimbledon 2023 - Day Twelve - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz set a Wimbledon final for the ages

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_winfieldonbradyreturn_230714.jpg
Winfield Jr. hints at possibility of Brady return
nbc_cycling_tdfstage13ehl_230714.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 13
nbc_golf_pga_colsaertsace14_230714.jpg
Colsaerts makes ace at Genesis Scottish Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
nbc_bte_alcarazdjokovic_230712.jpg
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 15
Wimbledon 2023 - Day Twelve - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz set a Wimbledon final for the ages

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_winfieldonbradyreturn_230714.jpg
Winfield Jr. hints at possibility of Brady return
nbc_cycling_tdfstage13ehl_230714.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 13
nbc_golf_pga_colsaertsace14_230714.jpg
Colsaerts makes ace at Genesis Scottish Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DK Metcalf: Geno Smith matured and changed when he became the starter

  
Published July 14, 2023 02:05 PM

At this time last year, the Seahawks had not named a starting quarterback but wide receiver DK Metcalf had a pretty good idea of which way they were going to go.

Metcalf knew Geno Smith from Smith’s three years as a backup to Russell Wilson in Seattle and he said during an appearance on Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. & Hatch that Smith could “chill” in that role because he wasn’t leading the offense. After Wilson was traded, Metcalf and Smith worked out together and the wideout said he “could tell just by looking in his eyes that it was different.”

Metcalf said Smith did not try to emulate Wilson, but set about putting his own stamp on things from the moment he began competing with Drew Lock for the job. Smith won that competition and Metcalf said that it wasn’t long before the entire team saw the same things that he saw in that workout with the quarterback.

“Just going into training camp, he’s the first one out there and the first one at the facility,” Metcalf said. “He’s watching film. He’s not talking. He just had his head down and he’s working. Week Eight, he gave us a pregame speech and you could just see everyone locked in on him because they had seen how much he had matured and changed. He wasn’t the same Geno. He was like, ‘This is my team now. Ya’ll are gonna listen. I’ve put in the work and I’ve put in the time to where I have stapled my name in Seattle.’ And everybody just started to respect him.”

The Seahawks made the playoffs and Smith signed a new contract this offseason, so there’s no question about his place on the team this time around. If Smith keeps playing at the same level, it will be a while before that changes.