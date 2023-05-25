DK Metcalf still wants to race Tyreek Hill

The periodic “I’m faster than you” debate among fast NFL players never really seems to be resolved with an actual race.

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf claims that he still wants to prove that he’s faster than Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill.

Appearing on FS1’s Undisputed, Metcalf explained that he has been trying to set up a race with Hill.

“Look, I had my people contact his people, we still couldn’t come to an agreement ,” Metcalf said, via Harrison Reno of SI.com. “We’ve been trying to do this for two years now. We haven’t come to an agreement in two years but you’ve seen me running in a track meet, I didn’t race against no 30-year-olds but whenever you wanna get this done, let me know.”

That was a reference to Hill’s easy 60-meter dash win earlier this year in the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships in Louisville, Kentucky. (The competitors were in the 25-29 age group.)

Metcalf acknowledged that Hill was willing to race in July 2022, but that Metcalf didn’t want to risk injury that close to football season.

As Reno notes, Metcalf has generated a higher top-end speed on a football field than Hill, with Metcalf topping out at 22.64 miles per hour when chasing down Budda Baker and Hill realizing a maximum of 22.60 miles per hour against the Vikings in 2019.

That’s close enough to make for an interesting race, one that quite possibly will come down to gets out of the blocks the fastest and the cleanest.

But they both have to want to do it. Choose a date. Choose a place. Let someone find a way to monetize it and give the money to charity. It’s really not that hard -- if the people involved are willing to put up or finally shut up with this constant preening, without actually racing.