DK Metcalf takes cart to locker room in fourth quarter

The Seahawks have today’s game against the Falcons in hand, but wide receiver DK Metcalf appeared to suffer an injury in the fourth quarter.

Metcalf took a cart to the locker room midway through the fourth quarter with the Seahawks leading 34-14. He’s questionable to return with a knee injury.

It was unclear what happened to Metcalf, but he appeared to be reassuring teammates that he would be OK.

Metcalf had four catches for 99 yards in the first half but never caught the ball in the second half.