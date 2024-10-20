 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won't change Jets' offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Other PFT Content

DK Metcalf takes cart to locker room in fourth quarter

  
Published October 20, 2024 03:49 PM

The Seahawks have today’s game against the Falcons in hand, but wide receiver DK Metcalf appeared to suffer an injury in the fourth quarter.

Metcalf took a cart to the locker room midway through the fourth quarter with the Seahawks leading 34-14. He’s questionable to return with a knee injury.

It was unclear what happened to Metcalf, but he appeared to be reassuring teammates that he would be OK.

Metcalf had four catches for 99 yards in the first half but never caught the ball in the second half.