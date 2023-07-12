DK Metcalf: We have a whole arsenal of offensive weapons

The Seahawks didn’t hesitate to add to a strong receiving corps in the first round of this year’s draft.

After adding cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the fifth overall pick, the Seahawks made Jaxon Smith-Njigba the first wideout off the board with the 20th selection later in the round. The former Ohio State star joins DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett as a target for quarterback Geno Smith and the Seahawks made another addition to their offense in the second round.

Running back Zach Charbonnet joins Ken Walker in the team’s backfield and Metcalf said on NFL Network Tuesday that the new additions provide the team with enviable firepower heading into the 2023 season.

“I mean, just the type of person [Smith-Njigba] is, first,” Metcalf said. “He’s a great dude. And on the field, he’s a great route runner, excellent hands. So, I think he’s going to open the offense even more. Him and Zach Charbonnet is going to do, you know, amazing things at the running back position along with Ken Walker. We got a whole arsenal of weapons on offense, adding Bobby [Wagner] back on defense, you know, a leader for not only the defense but the whole team.”

The Seahawks were a surprising playoff entry in 2022, but it won’t come as a shock to anyone if their new additions help put the team back into the postseason this time around.