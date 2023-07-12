 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 World Cross Country Championships
Caster Semenya: ‘This judgment means the world to me’
AUTO: JUL 17 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch at New Hampshire
Eldora Million liveried sprint car with Tony Stewart only.jpg
2023 Eldora Million kicks off an extravagant week of Sprint Car racing
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_wilsoncharterflights_230711.jpg
Wilson: Players must ‘speak up’ on charter flights
nbc_wnba_wilsonespys_230711.jpg
Wilson winning an ESPY was ‘a blessing’
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopen_230711.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 World Cross Country Championships
Caster Semenya: ‘This judgment means the world to me’
AUTO: JUL 17 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch at New Hampshire
Eldora Million liveried sprint car with Tony Stewart only.jpg
2023 Eldora Million kicks off an extravagant week of Sprint Car racing
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_wilsoncharterflights_230711.jpg
Wilson: Players must ‘speak up’ on charter flights
nbc_wnba_wilsonespys_230711.jpg
Wilson winning an ESPY was ‘a blessing’
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopen_230711.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DK Metcalf: We have a whole arsenal of offensive weapons

  
Published July 12, 2023 08:58 AM

The Seahawks didn’t hesitate to add to a strong receiving corps in the first round of this year’s draft.

After adding cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the fifth overall pick, the Seahawks made Jaxon Smith-Njigba the first wideout off the board with the 20th selection later in the round. The former Ohio State star joins DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett as a target for quarterback Geno Smith and the Seahawks made another addition to their offense in the second round.

Running back Zach Charbonnet joins Ken Walker in the team’s backfield and Metcalf said on NFL Network Tuesday that the new additions provide the team with enviable firepower heading into the 2023 season.

“I mean, just the type of person [Smith-Njigba] is, first,” Metcalf said. “He’s a great dude. And on the field, he’s a great route runner, excellent hands. So, I think he’s going to open the offense even more. Him and Zach Charbonnet is going to do, you know, amazing things at the running back position along with Ken Walker. We got a whole arsenal of weapons on offense, adding Bobby [Wagner] back on defense, you know, a leader for not only the defense but the whole team.”

The Seahawks were a surprising playoff entry in 2022, but it won’t come as a shock to anyone if their new additions help put the team back into the postseason this time around.