 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mahomesacl_260422.jpg
Chiefs need to ‘be careful’ with Mahomes
nbc_pft_reidfields_260422.jpg
Can Fields ‘revitalize’ his career with Chiefs?
nbc_pft_gendrafttalk_260422.jpg
Why the NFL draft is a ‘psychological experiment’

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mahomesacl_260422.jpg
Chiefs need to ‘be careful’ with Mahomes
nbc_pft_reidfields_260422.jpg
Can Fields ‘revitalize’ his career with Chiefs?
nbc_pft_gendrafttalk_260422.jpg
Why the NFL draft is a ‘psychological experiment’

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DL Benito Jones visited the Giants

  
Published April 22, 2026 09:32 AM

The Giants thinned out their defensive line by trading Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals and they have spent some time with a possible addition to the group.

The NFL’s transaction report of Tuesday shows that the Giants reported a visit with veteran free agent defensive lineman Benito Jones.

Jones spent the last two seasons with the Dolphins and started in 23 of his 31 appearances for Miami. He had 39 tackles and a sack in that action.

Jones entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Miami in 2020 and played six games as a rookie before spending 2021 on the practice squad. He was claimed off of waivers by the Lions in 2022 and had 42 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 34 games for Detroit.