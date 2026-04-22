DL Benito Jones visited the Giants

The Giants thinned out their defensive line by trading Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals and they have spent some time with a possible addition to the group.

The NFL’s transaction report of Tuesday shows that the Giants reported a visit with veteran free agent defensive lineman Benito Jones.

Jones spent the last two seasons with the Dolphins and started in 23 of his 31 appearances for Miami. He had 39 tackles and a sack in that action.

Jones entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Miami in 2020 and played six games as a rookie before spending 2021 on the practice squad. He was claimed off of waivers by the Lions in 2022 and had 42 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 34 games for Detroit.